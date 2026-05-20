Opelousas celebrates grand opening of new pickleball courts at South City Park

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The City of Opelousas is continuing efforts to expand recreational opportunities with the opening of new pickle ball courts at South City Park.

City leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate the new courts, which are located next to the park’s beach volleyball area. Officials say the project is part of a larger push to improve South City Park and create more family-friendly activities for residents of all ages.

Julius Alsandor described the project as an investment in wellness, opportunity and quality of life for the community.

The project was funded through a $150,000 investment from Louisiana Healthcare Connections. City leaders also credited Dustin Miller for helping build the partnership that made the project possible.

Evan Sheppard, a representative with Louisiana Healthcare Connections, said the organization hopes the courts provide children and families with a safe and healthy place to gather and stay active.

“We expect for the community to be able to use this to be able to be healthy, but also to have that space,” Sheppard said. “I think that’s the most important part, especially when we’re dealing with these kids. They really do need safe spaces to play.”

Sheppard added that organizers hope children will continue using the courts throughout the summer.

“So that was our first forethought is like, ‘Hey, let’s make sure that the kids have somewhere that they can go this summer,’” he said. “So we’re gonna send them home with paddles and hopefully they’ll be back.”

City officials say the new pickle ball courts are another step toward improving community spaces and encouraging healthier lifestyles throughout Opelousas.

