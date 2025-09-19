Opelousas Boys & Girls Club set to honor Skylar Tapp with a heartfelt memorial on Friday

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Boys & Girls Club in Opelousas is paying tribute to 9-year-old Skylar Tapp, who tragically died in the Fat Belly’s Diner fire.

Staff and peers say her kindness and bright personality will never be forgotten.

“Skylar would come in with her arms wide open… just straight out the car or off the bus. It was so sweet, so soft,” club unit director Aaron Williams shared.

“She just lit up the room,” added club member coordinator Chriscynthia Fruge. “Even when you were just getting her off the bus, her smile made everyone’s day brighter.”

Skylar died in the fire along with her mother, Raquel Harris, and restaurant owner Jermaine Doucet—a loss club staff say is still hard to grasp.

“It’s just a great loss… to see that life gone so early. She had so much promise, so much potential,” Williams said.

Skylar moved to Louisiana from North Carolina this summer, quickly becoming a cherished member of the Boys & Girls Club family. Staff and friends say she made friends in every class and always brought joy to those around her.

“She became one of our favorite kids—just the brightest personality and warm smile,” Williams recalled.

Her former teacher, Heather Clark, remembered their recent trip to the zoo.

“She was scared at first, but she wanted the other kids to overcome that fear, so she started feeding the animals," Clark said.

Skylar’s butterfly artwork still hangs in the club, a reminder of her creative spirit. Dance coach Diona Zachary shared how she dropped Skylar off at Fat Belly’s after school, just a day before the fire. Skylar's mother asked for the favor since she was at work but now Zachary struggles with the loss.

“I know it’s not my fault, but it doesn’t change the way I feel," Zachary said.

The club has dedicated Skylar’s cubby in her memory, so her spirit remains part of the club.

“I’ll remember her as an angel. She never had sorrow in her eyes. She always hugged us, high-fived us… she was pure joy,” Clark said.

The Boys & Girls Club will host a community gathering Friday at 5 p.m. at 814 East Laurent St. in Opelousas, honoring Skylar’s memory.

If you would like to support or help Skylar and her family you can click here .

