OPD searching for missing teenager

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Terrick Alfred, a teenager who ran away from home and is believed to be in the Plaqumine area.

Terrick Alfred was last seen around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, wearing an all-white hooded sweatshirt with the letters "COS" on it. He is thought to be in the company of a local rapper known as P Youngin.

Terrick's family and friends are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being. Opelousas Police are asking anyone with information about Terrick's whereabouts to come forward immediately.

If you have any information on Terrick Alfred’s location, please contact the Opelousas Police or local authorities.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App.