OPD needs help to solve shooting death of off-duty deputy

The Opelousas Police Department needs help to solve an April shooting death.

23-year-old Chanterria “Macky” Albert, an off-duty St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Corrections Officer, died in the shooting, which happened April 23, 2024 in the 1100 block of Park Avenue in Opelousas.

Police were called by residents who heard shots fired, and they found Albert dead and another person wounded. Investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene, and witnesses said they heard around 30 shots.

So far, the OPD has received no tips in this case and they're asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers. You can provide information anonymously and could receive a cash reward for helping.

Anyone with information can contact OPD at 337-948-2500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or the P3 mobile app. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.You can use any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, or by calling 337-948-TIPS.