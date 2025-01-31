OPD investigating fight at Opelousas High

The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a disturbance that happened at Opelousas High School on Monday , involving more than a dozen students.

This was the third reported disturbance at Opelousas High that day, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

School resource officers deployed a stun gun during the fight.

According to the spokesperson, Opelousas Police Department is aware of the public concern surrounding the event and assures the community that all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly examined.

Anyone with additional information about the fight is urged to contact OPD at 337-948-2500.

