OPD: Final suspect arrested in Yambilee shooting

The Opelousas Police Department announces that the fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred on May 17, 2026, at the Yambilee Building Ag Arena has been apprehended.

Hakeem Gloston was located and taken into custody by the Coushatta Tribal Police Department after officers received information that he was inside the Coushatta Casino Resort. Following his arrest, Gloston was transported to St. Landry Parish and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

With Gloston's arrest, all four suspects identified in the May 17 shooting investigation have now been taken into custody, a spokesman said.

"The Opelousas Police Department would like to thank the Coushatta Tribal Police Department and all assisting law enforcement agencies for their cooperation and assistance throughout this investigation," a release states.

These are the people who were booked in the incident:

Brandon Zeno, 27, of Lafayette, La.

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon (Felony)

Jordan Bernard, 32, of Lafayette, La.

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)

Hakeem Gloston, 24, of Iowa, La.

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon (Felony)

Shakeal Griffin, 30, of Lafayette, La.

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)

OPD says their investigation determined these men "recklessly discharged firearms, creating a substantial risk to human life and causing damage to multiple vehicles in the area." So far, no information has been released about what led to the gunfire.

There was a second shooting incident that occurred on May 17, 2026, at approximately 5:45 P.M. near the event being held at the St. Landry Parish Ag Arena; one person was arrested on the scene: Kameron J. Thomas, 18, of Lafayette, was booked with Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (Felony) in that incident, and additional arrests are expected in that investigation as well.

Additional arrests are expected in that investigation as well.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). All calls can remain anonymous.