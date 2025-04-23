One Year Later: Family of Slain St. Landry Parish Deputy Still Waiting for Justice

OPELOUSAS, La. — One year ago, St. Landry Parish Correctional Deputy Chanterria “Macky” Albert was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Park Avenue in Opelousas. Wednesday marks the anniversary of her death; her family says the pain still lingers—and her murder remains unsolved.

“She was always there for us—all of us,” said her grandfather, Larry Milburn, reflecting on the void Macky’s absence has left behind.



Macky was killed on April 23, 2024, as she and her boyfriend were leaving a home on Park Avenue. The shooting shocked the community and devastated her close-knit family, who say holidays and family gatherings have never been the same since.

“For holidays and Thanksgiving, she was always there,” Rosa Milburn, her grandmother, shared. “She just always brought us together.”

In the past year, her family has worked tirelessly to keep her memory alive. A tattoo artist recently created a portrait of Macky for her family. The portrait at her grandmother’s home captures the spirit of the young deputy who once dedicated her life to public service.

Her place of employment, the St.Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, also commemorated her life by turning her locker into a place of remembrance where employees can post notes or stickers honoring Macky.



“You can never adjust to it,” said her aunt, Rechelle Milburn. “It’s like working around it and just living with it. It’s really hard.”

Despite their efforts to honor her legacy, the family says they’re frustrated with the lack of progress in the investigation.

“This is not a cold case, so why are we treating it like one?” her aunt asked. “She was a deputy.”

They claim the Opelousas Police Department hasn’t done enough to bring Macky’s killer to justice.

“Where was the ball dropped? Why is it taking so long?” Milburn questioned.

“We have no faith in them at all,” she added. “The cops here are sorry,” Macky’s sister said.

Yet, even as faith in the justice system fades, the family’s determination remains unwavering.

“We are going to fight for Macky until our last breath,” said Milburn. “We will never let her name die.”

A spokesperson for the Opelousas Police Department said officers continue to investigate the case.

If you have any information that could help solve Chanterria “Macky” Albert’s murder, call Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477).

