One year after EF-1 tornado, Opelousas man still struggling to rebuild home

ST. LANDRY PARISH — It’s been a year since an EF-1 tornado swept through Opelousas and destroyed the home of longtime resident James Roberts. Now, at 80 years old, Roberts is still working every day to rebuild—and holding on to hope that he won’t lose what’s left.

What used to be his home is now a pile of debris: damaged walls, broken boards, and the remnants of a life built over decades.

“See right here? I was working on this side,” Roberts says, pointing to an unfinished section of the structure.“I’m here every day.”

Despite the loss, he’s determined not to give up.

“I just celebrated my 80th birthday,” he says. “This is terrible. Makes me feel horrible. I don’t feel good at all without it—I’m used to being here.”

Last April, KATC covered the tornado that ripped through the area, damaging several properties, including Roberts’ family home. At the time, St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard helped by coordinating the removal of downed tree debris from the property.

But now, Roberts may face yet another obstacle.

His home, which sits just feet from a railroad track, could soon be classified as a blighted property—meaning the City of Opelousas may be forced to demolish or condemn it if repairs aren’t made in time.

“At some point, we’ll have to address this issue,” said Lance Ned, the city’s Code Enforcement Director.“

Since it was a calamity—a tree fell on the house—we have to give him time to see if he has insurance or can collect from it. If not, we allow time for any necessary repairs.”

Unfortunately, Roberts says he does not have homeowners insurance.

Ned says Roberts has at least six months from today to begin making progress. Once a formal notice is issued, he’ll have an additional 45 days to respond. After that, the issue would move to the city council for a vote—adding another 45 days to the timeline.

Ned said the City of Opelousas did not qualify for a blight removal grant, which would have allowed certain properties to be demolished at no cost to the homeowner. Without that funding, if James Roberts is unable to bring his home up to code within the allotted time frame, the city may take action to demolish, condemn, or attempt to rehabilitate the property, depending on its condition.

If the city council votes to demolish the home, Roberts could be billed for the cost—which may total several thousand dollars.

“Now that would hurt me bad,” Roberts says, referring to the possibility of losing the property. “I lose sleep thinking about my place. I’ve been here so long, and I’m trying hard to get it back up.”

“We try to be as accommodating as possible with everyone we work with. We do our best to support families and offer a cost that’s affordable,” said Ned.

Despite the challenge ahead, Roberts remains hopeful.

“I just hope and pray that in the next couple of months, I can go ahead and get it back up. I pray God helps me.”

City officials confirm there are currently no immediate plans to demolish the home, and Roberts will be given time to bring the property up to code.

