One person dead after crash in Eunice

EUNICE, La. — One man is dead after a crash in Eunice Thursday night.

Eunice police responded to a traffic crash involving a dump truck and a bicyclist around 11 p.m. Thursday. The crash took place at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Drive and E. Vine Avenue.

The crash claimed the life of Kenneth Caesor, 60, of Eunice.

Police say Ceasor was riding a motorized bicycle northbound on N. MLK Drive, and a dump truck was traveling in the same direction. When the driver of the truck attempted to back into a private driveway, Ceasor continued moving forward and was hit by the rear bumper of the truck.

Caesor received fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.