One arrested in shooting near Opelousas Church's Chicken

OPELOUSAS, La. — An arrest has been made in the shooting incident that occurred near Church's Chicken in Opelousas.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, just before 11 a.m. on June 23, 2024, officers were dispatched to a shooting incident near Church's Chicken on North Main Street.

The victim, Stephon Reed, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Lafayette General Hospital for treatment, officials report.

After an investigation, Todd Stelly was arrested for the following:



Attempted Second Degree Murder

Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

The incident took place in the 100 block of East Prudhomme Street.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.