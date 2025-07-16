Officer Grace Hadley becomes first female K9 handler at Opelousas Police Department

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Opelousas Police Department has made history by welcoming its first-ever female K9 handler to the team. Officer Grace Hadley recently completed 160 hours of specialized K9 training and is now partnered with Kobra, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Hadley says the inspiration to join law enforcement came from a personal childhood moment.

“Something happened one day and two female officers showed up to help. Ever since then, I knew I wanted to become one too—and now I’m doing it,” she shared. After two years on patrol, Hadley took on the challenge of K9 certification—developing a deep bond with her partner along the way.

“It had a lot to do with reading her signs, her body language—everything she tells me. Our bond is everything.”The duo is now certified in narcotics detection, tracking, and apprehension work—and they've already answered their first call this past weekend.

PIO Joe Dupree says Hadley’s appointment reflects a broader effort to diversify the department and to include more female K9 officers.

“We’re looking to add more K9 officers—and yes, that includes women who are ready to step up like Officer Hadley. We’re looking for you."

As for anyone who might underestimate this trailblazing team?

“You can sit and play with me—I don’t mind. But don’t play with Kobra. She doesn’t play,” Hadley said.

Police say this is only the beginning of a broader effort to bring more female K9 officers on board.

