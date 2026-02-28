Northwest High students protest after no Black History Program scheduled; School responds

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Students at Northwest High School staged a walkout Friday afternoon, saying school administrators failed to host a formal Black History Month program.

Students told KATC they believed no effort was made to organize a program in February. Some claimed administrators were concerned about making other races uncomfortable.

“We shouldn't have to be fighting for a Black history program, something as simple as a Black history program,” said student Holly Jordan.

Another student, Kenyen White, said the protest was organized after students realized no event had been scheduled.

“Like we don't have a program or nothing, so we was like, we're gonna protest, like we're gonna walk out,” White said.

Jordan added that students felt overlooked.

“We get 28 days out the year and y’all couldn’t spare us an hour — it’s sad,” she said.

In a statement sent to staff and students, Northwest High School administration said Black History Month “was not ignored.” Administrators said students and faculty recognized the month by wearing Black History shirts and jeans, honoring the late Rev. Jesse Jackson over the school intercom, and completing classroom projects focused on Black history.

NHS Northwest High school administrators responds to student protest

The statement also cited several faculty members being on leave as part of the reason a larger program had not yet been planned. School leaders said a “mini program” was held Friday to address concerns and that a more organized program is planned for March at students’ request.

Superintendent Milton Batiste previously said administrators are working with students to move forward.

Some students, however, said holding a program after February feels like “a slap in the face,” and several indicated they do not plan to attend.