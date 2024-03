ST. LANDRY PARISH — It was Band Signing Day at Northwest High School! Four students were awarded scholarships to attend Alcorn State University. The university's assistant band director, Brian Sterling, was on hand for the ceremony. Each student has a 3.5 GPA or higher and was awarded 6,000 dollars per semester.

Congratulation to Christian Albert, Braedan Angelle, Kierstin Pitre, and Ja'nia Bell.