North City Park pool to open in less than 2 weeks

Opelousas, La—School's out, and some kids are already coming to North Park. Their excitement is mainly centered around the pool. The pool may be a little dry now, but city workers will activate the water pumps starting Thursday.

It's a hot summer day at North City Park and quite active for kids out of school. But it's a bit busier here- at the pool for workers getting ready for kids to enjoy this summer.

What needs to be done to open this pool to the public," asked Paris Flannigan with KATC.

"So we have our crew out here, and they are fine-tuning and tweaking some things, and we are going to start pumping the water," said Marcus Blueitt, Supervisor with Parks and Recreation.

Kids around the area can't wait.

"We come here to practice, and when the pool opens, we come here on hot days, and it's the place to go around here," said Rylan Jolivette, a regular visitor at the North Park.

Kids like Rylan and his younger brother Rodrick visit the pool often, saying it adds life to the area.

"It keeps us out of the house and gives us something to do, and it keeps us off of video games most of the time," said Jolivette.

"It's like a place where people can have fun, and they don't have to drive to Lafayette to go swimming," said Aniya Akinson, a regular North Park visitor.

Akinson is one of many kids out of school, and she has one thing on her mind.

"Swim and spend time with my family. It is going to be fun because we have been at school all year round," said Akinson.

Blueitt says four lifeguards will be on duty, and they will undergo training starting after the Memorial Day weekend.

City workers will spend the rest of the week inspecting the pool pumps and electrical system and performing maintenance.

The pool is scheduled to open on June 3rd with a 2.00 charge for all visitors.