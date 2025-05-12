No-wake restrictions in effect for St. Landry Parish after major flooding

ST. LANDRY PARISH — If you were thinking about hitting the water in St. Landry Parish, think again—all boating activities are currently on pause.

Parish President Jessie Bellard has issued an executive order enforcing no-wake restrictions on all parish lakes, waterways, and bayous following last week’s storms, which brought major flooding to the area.

Despite the restrictions, one local fisherman found a way to cast a line without breaking the rules.

“I’m just trying to relax after a long day and catch some fish—which is not working very well,” said Craig Mott, who lives near Bayou Courtableau in Port Barre, a spot where many locals come to fish, boat, and enjoy the outdoors.

Normally, Mott would be fishing from a boat. But over the weekend, the rules changed. Bellard's executive order bans all recreational boating and enforces a strict no-wake zone across the parish in an effort to protect homes, camps, and roadways from further flood damage and shoreline erosion.

“With the water this high, it’s probably a good thing,” Mott added.

Port Barre native CJ Sweat has seen the rising water firsthand.

“Our backyard is the bayou,” Sweat said. “We had a chair down there for fishing, and the chair was completely underwater. It was like we could just step off and walk right into the bayou at that point.”

Sweat agrees the restrictions are necessary.

“If the boat launch is closed and there’s a no-wake, I think people should take that into consideration.”

Until the water recedes and the order is lifted, Mott—and many others—will have to wait this one out.

A spokesperson for the parish government says the no-wake restrictions will remain in place until further notice, and officials will continue monitoring conditions closely.

