New Opelousas Elementary School announced for students from Grolee, Northeast and Park Vista

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Creswell Middle School announced that a new school site serving students from three Opelousas-area elementary schools will be called Opelousas Elementary School.

The school will be located at 703 S. Market St., the former Opelousas Jr. High School campus.

According to a Facebook post from Creswell Middle School, Opelousas Elementary will serve students from Grolee Elementary, Northeast Elementary and Park Vista Elementary. The school will include third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades.

The announcement comes after the St. Landry Parish School Board voted to close six schools, including Grolee Elementary and Northeast Elementary, as part of an effort to address a multimillion-dollar budget deficit.

School officials said Opelousas Elementary’s colors will be orange, black and white, matching Opelousas High School. Uniform colors will remain navy, black and white polo shirts with khaki or navy uniform pants.

Creswell Middle School said a spirit store will be announced later.

Orientation and registration dates have not yet been released. School officials said those dates will be announced after Opelousas Jr. High School moves out and the four schools involved in the transition move in and prepare for the new school year.

Parents with questions are asked to call their child’s current school or Creswell Middle School at 337-942-4892.

