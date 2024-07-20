New industrial plant to be built in Washington, adding over 100 jobs

WASHINGTON — By 2025, the citizens of Washington will probably see new development followed by an influx of jobs. The Louisiana Economic Development Center announced that the Southland Coating Industrial Plant will build a new facility off of I-49 in Washington.

Washington has a population of just over 1100. The Mayor, Dwight Landreneau, expects it to grow after the Louisiana Economic Development announced a new industrial coating plant is coming to town. I spoke to Washington residents and business owners who say they are excited about the addition, which is expected to bring an economic boom to the town.

" I have lived in Washington for my whole life; I am 78 years old," said Donald Robinson, a resident.

Robinson is no stranger to the town of Washington. He has seen it grow into what it is today.

"Washington had grocery stores, very good schools, and that was before and after integration, a very low crime rate, but not a lot of jobs," said Robinson.

"As a small town, economically, it's just struggling to make ends meet," said Dwight Landreneau, Mayor of Washington.

But that is all about to change. This week, LED, Louisiana Economic Development announced that Southland industrial coatings manufacturer would call Washington its second home by adding a new $13.1 million one 100,000 square fireproofing foot facility.

The facility will specialize in metalizing, sandblasting, painting, and fireproofing steel poles in the utility and renewable energy industries.

CEO and Owner Joey Lombardo of Southland Coatings says 120 jobs will be added to the town of Washington.

"I think it will help grow our town and help stabilize the city and help recruit people to stay in the town of Washington and move to the town of Washington," said Landreneau.

The 120 jobs stationed at the new facility will bring in annual salaries of more than 53,000.

"The plant will certainly provide good economic opportunity for people working not only in Washington but in surrounding areas, and it's a good tax base that will enhance the citizens here," said Robinson.

Construction on the project will begin in the next couple of weeks, with the new facility on track to open in early 2025.

