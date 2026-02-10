New community center aims to bridge digital divide in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH — City leaders, community partners and residents gathered Monday morning to break ground on a new $4 million multi-purpose community center, a project officials say will help improve quality of life and expand access to critical resources in South City Park.

“This building represents the quality of life that we have been lacking for so long in this community,” said one local resident during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The project is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and is being overseen by Connect LA, a company working to eliminate the digital divide in Louisiana by 2028. The new facility will be built on the site of the former South Park Pool, which has since been removed to make way for the development.

During the ceremony, city officials, community leaders and project partners grabbed shovels and turned over dirt — marking what many described as the beginning of a new chapter for the area.

“History changes,” Mayor Julius Alsandor said.

Emmy Hicks with Connect LA said the project is personal for her. Hicks grew up in rural Thibodaux, where broadband access was limited, and says projects like this can help open doors for families and communities that have historically been left behind.

“I know the fight, I know the struggle, and I know the spirit that lives inside these towns,” Hicks said.

Lena Charles with the Opelousas Downtown Development District called the groundbreaking long-awaited progress for the city.

“This is change — this is the change we have been waiting to see,” Charles said.

According to city leaders, the community center will serve a wide range of needs, including educational and workforce training programs, medical training and access to health services. The facility will also offer reliable internet access, providing residents with a space to learn, connect and grow.

“An array of programs — from educational training to medical training,” Mayor Alsandor said.

Hicks said the goal is to ensure rural and underserved communities are not excluded from opportunities tied to technology and connectivity.

“There are so many people, particularly in rural and lower socioeconomic areas, that are left behind,” she said.

Local leaders say the center represents an investment not only in infrastructure, but in the future of Opelousas.

“We are doing things that will benefit our future,” Alsandor said.

State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux said the vision behind the project is inclusivity.

“This is called a community center because it’s meant to bring everyone together — all walks of life,” Boudreaux said.

Construction on the center is now underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the summer or early fall.

