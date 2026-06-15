Need sandbags? St. Landry Parish Government will be filling sandbags at the Yambilee Building all week

ST. LANDRY PARISH — ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — St. Landry Parish Government is offering sandbags this week as forecasts call for heavy rainfall across the area.

Parish President Jessie Bellard said crews began filling and distributing sandbags in anticipation of the incoming weather system. Bellard said parish officials were scheduled to receive another briefing from the National Weather Service, with early projections indicating the area could see up to 10 inches of rain.

“So whenever we see or hear about that, we prepare,” Bellard said. “We wanna make sure our people that normally have problems with their flooding of their residences or their property that we give them the amount of sandbag that's needed to help them.”

Bellard said sandbags may not stop flooding entirely, but they can help reduce damage. She said parish crews will also assist residents who are elderly or have disabilities by delivering sandbags when needed.

“Will it fix the problem? Probably not, but it’s going to help,” Bellard said. “If you're elderly or you're handicapped, you can always contact us and we'll go bring it to your house.”

Bellard said the parish is also supplying sandbags to municipalities for local distribution. In Eunice, sandbags are available at the Northwest Pavilion Center. In Opelousas, residents can pick up sandbags behind the Yambilee Building at 1939 West Landry.

Residents in other towns should contact their local town hall or city hall for pickup locations, Bellard said.

Sandbags will be available all week. Residents have until 6 p.m. each day to pick them up.

If you need sandbags delivered to your area, click here .