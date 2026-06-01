"My dad was my hero," family, friends remember the life and legacy of Ulysse Joubert

ST. LANDRY PARISH — In 2024, Ulysse Joubert welcomed KATC cameras into a cherished family tradition: walking his grandson into school on the first day of classes at Park Vista Elementary.

"The first day of school is always special," Joubert said at the time.

Sunday, that moment has become a treasured memory for family members, friends and former students mourning the loss of the longtime educator, principal, deacon and community leader.

Joubert died unexpectedly Sunday morning from congestive heart failure. He was 78.

His death sent shock waves through St. Landry Parish, where he spent nearly six decades shaping generations of students and serving as one of the community's most recognizable leaders.

"If I could talk to him as a final goodbye, I would probably just tell him thank you," said his son, Jacques Joubert, a teacher at Opelousas Senior High School. "Thank you for being the greatest dad I could have had, for being a role model and showing me the way that a man is supposed to be, how to support your family and the community, how to give back—and that I promise to keep that going in honor of him."

Joubert began his career in education 58 years ago in St. Landry Parish. He taught at J.S. Clark and Opelousas Senior High before moving into administration. He later served as principal at Opelousas Junior High before spending the final 35 years of his career leading Park Vista Elementary School.

Former colleague Rachel Melancon, who worked under Joubert for nine years and now serves as principal at Park Vista, described him as a transformative leader.

"Mr. Joubert was one of the most amazing people I've ever met and the most unique individual I've ever met in my life," Melancon said. "He was a mountain of a man, and whatever he set his mind to, he accomplished."

Melancon credited Joubert with building Park Vista's reputation for excellence and establishing traditions that continue today.

"He set the standard for excellence here at Park Vista, and that has never wavered," she said. "We're very proud to carry on the legacy that he created."

Beyond education, Joubert was widely known for his work as a community advocate and Catholic deacon.

Tyrone Glover, community outreach coordinator and senior field representative for Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District, said Joubert's influence extended across racial, political and social lines.

"It's a loss," Glover said. "He is one of the great civil rights leaders. He didn't see color. If he could help you, he would help you."

Glover said Joubert played a major role in his own life.

"My father died when I was 18 months old, and he's the only man I ever allowed to call me son,'" Glover said. "He definitely changed my whole pattern in life."

According to Melancon, Joubert's service continued outside of schools and government meetings. As a deacon, he regularly visited shut-ins and delivered communion throughout Opelousas.

"He believed Opelousas was the best place, the only place that anyone should ever want to be," Melancon said. "He believed that Opelousas was always going to be a success."

Former state senator Elbert Guillory remembered Joubert as a friend and partner in numerous community projects over more than five decades.

"He was a giant in St. Landry Parish from a political standpoint, an educational standpoint and just as a human being," Guillory said. "He touched so many lives."

Guillory also reflected on the personal loss.

"I'm going to miss him terribly," he said. "He was truly a family member. I had a great love for this man. His departure leaves a big hole in my heart."

Those closest to Joubert say one of his greatest gifts was inspiring others to continue serving their communities.

"The fight will continue," Glover said. "He wanted the community to come together. He wanted the shootings and violence to cease. He wanted more education because if you fix education, you fix crime."

Jacques Joubert said his father's values continue to guide his own life and career.

"My dad was my hero," he said. "I teach at OHS and I live here all because of the values he instilled in me. I try to live my life as a tribute to that. I tried to make him proud, and I guess you could say I'm going to keep going because of that."

Glover told KATC that plans are underway to ask the Opelousas City Council to honor Joubert by adopting the section of Abdalla Boulevard in front of Park Vista Elementary School as Ulysse Joubert Boulevard.

Glover also said Congressman Clay Higgins has arranged for an American flag to be flown over the U.S. Capitol in Joubert's honor. The flag is expected to be presented to the family during Wednesday's homegoing service.

Joubert is survived by his wife, Glenda Joubert; four children; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

