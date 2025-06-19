Experts urge residents to eliminate standing water to keep mosquito breeding down

Folks living in South Louisiana just can't catch a break from the rain and the bugs it brings with them, like mosquitoes.

Aaron Beaugh, co-owner of Mosquito Authority in Opelousas, says calls for mosquito treatment services are on the rise.

“For us in Louisiana, mosquito season is year-round,” Beaugh said.

With daily rain and rising temperatures, Beaugh says it’s no surprise that mosquito activity is surging. His team is now responding to calls seven days a week.

“We’re seeing an uptick right now with all the rain and the warmer temps,” he explained.

One of the biggest contributors to the problem? Standing water. Whether it’s a puddle in the yard, clogged gutters, or leaf-filled ditches, any stagnant water source can quickly become a mosquito breeding ground.

“You might have water pooling in your yard where it normally doesn’t — that standing water is the problem,” Beaugh said.

He recommends residents take immediate action by clearing out debris from drainage areas and regularly checking for pooled water around their homes.

“Try to get rid of that standing water — maybe you have a ditch clogged with leaves and debris. Try to clear it out and drain it the best you can,” he added.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been 38 reported cases of West Nile neuroinvasive disease in the state so far in 2024 — resulting in three deaths.

West Nile virus is the most severe form of infection and can affect the central nervous system, potentially leading to hospitalization or death. Symptoms may include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, paralysis, and a coma.

“I wouldn’t say be worried — just be smart,” Beaugh said. “Use repellents, clear out standing water, and take your usual precautions.”

To learn more about how to protect yourself and your family from West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s 2025 West Nile Virus Guidance page:

