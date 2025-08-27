More than $2.5 million allocated to renovate three key facilities in Eunice

ST. LANDRY PARISH (EUNICE) — More than $2.5 million in state and parish funding is being allocated to three major renovation and improvement projects in the city of Eunice, officials announced Tuesday.

The funds will support upgrades to Eunice City Hall, the Liberty Theater, and Eunice City Jail—all considered key sites in the city’s public service and cultural landscape.

In a statement, Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot emphasized the broader impact of the projects.

"This investment in our community is more than just bricks and mortar – it's about preserving our history while creating a stronger future for Eunice. The improvements to City Hall, the Liberty Theatre, and the old jail will not only enhance the way we serve our residents but will also help us protect and showcase the cultural heritage that makes Eunice so special."

According to city officials, $1.3 million secured through the State Appropriations Bill will go toward renovations at City Hall and the city jail. An additional $1.2 million will be dedicated to restoring the Liberty Theatre, with $234,000 of that amount awarded through the Parish Historical Development Fund.

“It was appropriated this year in the session,” said St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard. “The mayor and the chief of police are going to be meeting with architects and getting their plans together—so it’s a good thing.”

Bellard added that the upgrades are “sorely needed”—especially at the city jail, where upgrades haven't been made since the building's inception. He also said it will help improve public services, preserve historic resources, and contribute to ongoing downtown revitalization efforts.

“We built a handicap ramp, we built a lot of things in the courthouse,” Bellard said. “We want the same things for the city halls and everything throughout the parish. The people who go out and pay taxes deserve to be treated as such, and whenever they go to one of the public facilities, they need to have that same service.”

A press conference will be held at Eunice City Hall this Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 2:00 p.m. to formally announce and discuss these investments.