Mom arrested after tossing infant in trash during fight at Eunice Walmart

EUNICE, La. — A Eunice woman is facing charges of cruelty to juveniles after police say she threw her six-month-old baby in the trash can during a fight.

The infant's mother, Brionka Benjamin, 38, was arrested along with her niece, 20-year-old Makatelynn Benjami, both of Opelousas.

According to the Eunice Police Department, the baby's mother was holding the infant in her arm when an argument broke out between her and several other people, at which point she threw the baby into the trash can and hit another person. The infant was not injured and was released to other family members.

Police say all of this unfolded on Saturday, June 22, 2024, around 3:30 p.m. near the entrance and exit of a Eunice Walmart. By the time police arrived, the fight was over, but the people involved were all detained, and they saw the fight after reviewing surveillance video.

Brionka now faces a charge of simple battery and cruelty to juveniles. Makatelynn faces simple battery charges for her involvement in the fight.

Meanwhile police there are also investigating a drive-by shooting where no one was hurt or injured. Police say they have no suspect in the incident. The incidents are not related.