Melville moves forward with multi-million dollar plan to fix troubled water system

ST. LANDRY PARISH — MELVILLE, La. — After decades of concerns over water quality and reliability, the town of Melville is moving forward with a major investment to overhaul its aging water system.

For residents like Sandra Tezeno, the issues have impacted daily life.

“Sometimes the water smells like gas… sometimes sewage… even dead animals. We can’t drink this water,” Tezeno said.

She says even basic tasks have become difficult.

“I can’t brush my teeth with it… I hate to bathe with it,” she added.

Tezeno says she also avoids cooking with the water, citing concerns about the strong odor—often linked to hydrogen sulfide, commonly described as a “rotten egg” smell.

“For our health… this is a problem,” she said.

Tezeno has lived in Melville for more than 60 years—the same age as the town’s water system. Engineers say the infrastructure has struggled for decades, plagued by leaks and reliant on a single well.

“The system has been worn out for years,” said engineer Glen Turner.

But now, town leaders say change is on the way.

On Monday, officials announced a more than $4 million project to rebuild the water system, with additional funding bringing the total investment even higher.

“We’re adding a second well and replacing old, leaking lines,” Turner said.

The project will also include installing modern water meters, upgrading storage infrastructure, and addressing the odor issues that have long frustrated residents.

“Residents will have better quality and more reliable water,” Turner said.

For Tezeno, the improvements can’t come soon enough.

“This is a blessing… this is what we’ve been fighting for,” she said.

According to town officials, the project is supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program and the Louisiana Water Sector Program. In total, the investment includes millions in grants and loans aimed at modernizing the system.

Melville’s current system, built on aging galvanized pipes and dependent on a single well, has struggled to meet demand. The town has faced repeated service disruptions in recent years and was cited for violations of federal drinking water standards in 2024 and 2025.

The planned upgrades include replacing most of the town’s water lines, installing radio-read meters for accurate billing, rehabilitating existing infrastructure, adding a new well, and improving water storage capacity. Town leaders also plan to make upgrades to public facilities to meet accessibility standards.

Mayor Caretta Robertson called the project a turning point for the community.

“Our residents have lived with uncertainty for far too long,” Robertson said. “This investment represents a turning point for Melville, one that will finally give our community the reliable, safe drinking water it deserves.”

Construction is now underway, and officials say the improvements will help the system meet federal standards and restore public confidence in the town’s water supply.

The project is expected to be completed towards the end of the year.