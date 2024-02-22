Man convicted in Eunice shooting of teenager

A St. Landry Parish jury has convicted a man in connection with the 2022 shooting of a 14-year-old in Eunice.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before they handed up a guilty verdict in the attempted second-degree murder trial of Xavier Watson, 32.

He was accused of shooting the teen twice in the abdomen in May 2022 in Eunice.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Leblanc presented the case to the twelve-person jury and wrapped up the case in just one day of evidence. Watson will be sentenced on May 2, 2024, at 9:00am.

Back in 2022, Eunice Police told us that officers responded to a call of someone being shot in the 200 block of Acadia Street. On arrival officers found a victim sitting inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police said that the victim, age 14, was allegedly confronted in the street and shot by Watson. Family members of the victim transported him to the hospital. The victim survived and was released from the hospital after several days of treatment.

When police announced they were looking for Watson, they said he also was wanted by California law enforcement.