Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts celebrates 20 years with talent showcase

OPELOUSAS, La. (KATC) — The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a live talent showcase featuring a variety of performances, from music and dance to comedy — all happening Friday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for students. The event will take place in the school’s gymnasium at 1100 E. Leo St. Vendors and concessions will be available.

KATC sat down with the school’s assistant principal, Sandy Castille, and MACA alumnus Ignatious Carmouche to learn more about the school’s accomplishments and what attendees can expect from the talent showcase.

MACA celebrates 20 years with talent showcase

To learn more about MACA, click here.

