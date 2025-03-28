Louisiana launches doula registry to expand access to care

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A new initiative by the Louisiana Department of Health is set to make doula services more accessible to families across the state. The Louisiana Doula Registry allows doulas to be reimbursed for up to $1,500 per pregnancy by insurance providers, including Medicaid.

Shawana Johnson, the owner of Wild Child Doula Services, sees the registry as a step in the right direction. "It makes services more accessible," she says. "It’s an excellent start. We service women locally right here, and some insurance companies are making strides to get things in line so that clients can hire doulas as providers. The goal is that all insurance providers do the necessary paperwork so we can provide services to our community."

Johnson, based in Opelousas, provides doula services throughout the area and has already registered for the program.

Kiara Ford, a mother of three, is one of many who have benefited from doula services. She hired Johnson for her third pregnancy and says the experience made a significant difference. "It just provided me with a lot of emotional and physical comfort," Ford says. "It led to me having an awesome birth, an awesome labor. I was super excited that I had Ms. Shawana to help me."

The Louisiana Department of Health highlights numerous studies that demonstrate the benefits of doula care, including:



Fewer cesarean sections

More spontaneous vaginal births

Shortened labor durations

Higher maternal satisfaction postpartum

Increased breastfeeding rates

Lower rates of preterm labor and low birth weight

For doulas seeking inclusion in the registry, the Louisiana Department of Health requires the completion of an application available on their website.

This initiative is expected to expand the reach of doula services, improving maternal and child health outcomes across Louisiana.

