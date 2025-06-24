Louisiana holds statewide animal response exercise ahead of hurricane season

ST. LANDRY PARISH — With hurricane season underway, Louisiana officials held a statewide tabletop exercise Tuesday to strengthen plans for protecting animals during emergencies. The daylong event at the Opelousas Civic Center marked 20 years of organized animal disaster response efforts since Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Led by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the Louisiana State Animal Response Team, the 2025 Louisiana State Animal Response Tabletop Exercise aimed to improve coordination among local, state and national partners involved in animal care during disasters.

The training brought together emergency managers and animal services from more than a dozen parishes, including Lafayette, Iberia, Acadia and St. Landry. State agencies such as the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Department of Health and the Department of Transportation and Development also participated.

Organizers said the goal was to identify any remaining gaps in animal evacuation, sheltering and emergency veterinary care plans.

The event was funded by a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. National groups also in attendance included the U.S. Department of Agriculture and several members of the National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition, such as the American Red Cross, American Humane, RedRover and the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

The state has also hosted several recent webinars for parish animal control agencies to help prepare for hurricane-related challenges.

Officials said the exercise underscores Louisiana’s continued commitment to protecting pets and livestock during emergencies, and ensuring lessons from past storms lead to stronger responses in the future.