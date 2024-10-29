Longtime St. Landry Parish prosecutor, Eunice Alderman has died

Services are set for this week for Isaac “ Jack” Jackson Burson, Jr., who died on Monday, October 28, 2024 at the age of 85.

Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2024, from 3:00-8:00 PM at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice with a rosary at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8:00-10:30 AM at Quirk and Son with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Eunice with Father Hampton Davis Celebrant. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery will follow.

Burson was a longtime Assistant District Attorney for St. Landry Parish, and served as alderman for the city of Eunice for more than 20 years. As an ADA he was a prosecutor but also served as legal council for parish government bodies, including school boards and the St. Landry Parish Police Jury.

He is survived by his sister Joan Burson; his wife Gwen Burson; his children Myra Burson, Benjamin Burson, and Isaac “Zac” Jackson Burson III and his wife Julie; by Gwen’s children Karen Johnson and Gary Bergeron and his partner Kent Mire; by his brothers in law Denis Clare, Doug Bordelon and wife Jackie, Ronald Martel, and Steve Martel, and his sisters in law Sandifer Burson, Joann Bordelon Callais, Carolyn Bordelon Hudson, and Cyndi Ducharme. He is also survived by his grandchildren Hannah Burson and Camille Burson; Leslee Picou, her husband Will, and their children Slade and Sydney; Kylie Doucet and her husband Trevor; Taylor Johnson, his wife Tiffany, and their children, Valerie, Caroline, Natalie, and Wes. He was also a parrain to many nieces and nephews and to the children of dear friends.

He had a long and fascinating life that is recounted in an obituary that is worth every minute it takes to read it. To read that full obituary, click here.

