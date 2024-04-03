Long-serving Sunset Alderman has died

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Long-serving alderman and community leader Robert L. Carmouche, 83, of Sunset, has died.

Carmouche served 30 Years as an Alderman of Sunset. Throughout his career, he was committed to serving his community and advocating for all people's fair and respectful treatment.

"Although we mourn his passing, his contribution to the citizens of District 2 and the entire Town of Sunset will always be remembered as a perfect example of true leadership. Please keep Robert’s family in your prayers," said Mayor Charles James.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel