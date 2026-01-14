Local students in St.Landry parish learn how to stop the spread of the flu

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Class was in session Tuesday afternoon, but the lesson wasn’t reading or math. Instead, students in Mrs. Robin Veazie's kindergarten classroom learned how to protect themselves and others as flu cases continue to rise.

“Class, what do we do?” the teacher asked.

“We spread kindness, not germs!” students shouted back.

With pencils in hand and crayons on deck, children received a hands-on lesson about germs, the flu, and the number one way to help prevent it — proper hand washing.

Six-year-old Brandon Singleton says he learned how to wash his hands correctly and use hand sanitizer. It’s a lesson he takes seriously after getting the flu last year.

“It made me feel like I was going to throw up, but I didn’t,” Brandon said.

School staff and health professionals emphasized the importance of washing hands for at least 20 seconds, a habit they hope students will carry with them beyond the classroom.

“We stress that they wash their hands,” said Michelle Savoy, lead registered nurse at Grolee Elementary.

Health officials say education is key as flu cases increase across the state.

“We are constantly educating our staff, the class, and the parents about the symptoms of the flu — body aches, fever, or just any abnormal feeling,” Savoy said.

Dr. Sylvia Brown with St. Landry Parish Schools says both students and staff have been impacted.

“We have seen more students and staff calling in with respiratory influenza,” Brown said. “We’re mostly seeing Type A in the district, but we have had Type B as well.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, one child has already died from the flu this year. Health officials say the virus can be especially dangerous for young children and the elderly.

“The flu is very harsh for our pediatric population and our elderly population,” Savoy said.

To help protect students, the school district says a sanitation plan is already in place.

“When we came back from winter break, our custodians sprayed down and sanitized schools and classrooms at the end of the day,” Brown said.

Health officials also continue to stress the importance of the flu vaccine and encourage parents to keep sick children home.

“We encourage them to get vaccinated with the flu vaccine,” Savoy said. “And if parents notice any symptoms we teach them about, we encourage them to stay home.”

If you want to learn more about where your child can get the flu shot click here .