Local students awarded scholarships for academic success and community service

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — Four local students were recognized for their academic achievements and dedication to community service during a scholarship presentation last weekend.

Lilliana Semien, Quandre Sam, David Baloney Jr., and Jaleel Jackson each took the stage to accept a $1,000 scholarship, along with additional awards and recognitions from Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc, State Representative Dustin Miller, and other community leaders.

Organizers say the scholarship program is designed not only to support students financially but also to encourage them to give back to the communities that helped shape them.

One of the recipients, Quandre Sam, says the scholarship brings him one step closer to achieving his goal of earning a degree in engineering. Sam hopes to one day use his education to build homes in low-income neighborhoods.

“I’ve been given the chance and opportunity to be in the National Guard,” Sam said. “I’ve been blessed with a healthy body to go out and help my community and help different people. I want to make sure people on the streets have clothes on their backs and food to eat. I want to see more people be happy.”

Scholarship organizer Marvin Richard says investing in students is an investment in the future of the community.

“I want them to pursue their dreams — going to school and becoming leaders,” Richard said. “After getting their education and degree, I want them to come back to this community and help make it a better place.”

Organizers say they hope the program continues to inspire young people to succeed academically while remaining committed to service and leadership.

