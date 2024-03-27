Local Nursing Home Resident Remembers Son During Seasonal Basketball Tournament

Arnaudville, LA: Women's College Basketball is rising, but another group is also taking over bragging rights in the sport.

Residents of J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home participated in their seasonal basketball tournament, which was full of thrills, laughs, and a few tears.

" It's not if you win or lose, but how you look," said Peggy Angelle.

74 years young, Peggy Angelle cheers on her neighbors from the sidelines.

"A little challenge that got them up and about," said Angelle.

Two years ago, it was initially her idea to start a basketball tournament after recovering from a health challenge that nearly took her life.

I had a stroke, and I was doing it for exercise, you know, and therapy,"

Fast forward to today, and residents participating are in uniform and dressed up.

A Cecilia native, Mrs. Angelle, represented the bulldogs in green and gold, wearing green earrings and jewelry as she stepped out on the court to play.

She carries much pride for her team, but she carries more in her heart.

"Our team is 413. My son drove a school bus, and that was his bus number, and he passed away," said Angelle.

Wrapped in a painful loss, she cherishes the memories.

"When I had my stroke, he said, momma, when does a bulldog quit? Never, so that is my motto, never to stop," said Angelle.

Each game brings her joy, and she hopes to keep pushing.

"I was meant to come here and bring joy and happiness to this nursing home, and I do. It makes me feel so happy seeing everybody out here having a good time," said Angelle.

Age is nothing but a number, and love keeps us going.

Angelle says she plans to return strong next year and take the win while keeping her son's memory alive.

