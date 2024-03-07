Local nonprofit Hope for Opelousas Expands with Home Rehabilitation Project

Opelousas, La- "Believe in yourself and always push yourself to do more than you think you can," said Zaravia Lewis, a 7th-grade student.

It's the mindset grounded at Hope for Opelousas, a nonprofit after-school program tucked inside a colorful community designed to provide activities for students from first to twelfth grade, whether arts and crafts, sports, or reading.

" You get to go on different trips; not many organizations offer that," said Maiya Robertson, a 12th-grade student.

It even offers after-school tutoring.

"I struggled a lot with my homework. Math was tough, and I felt they could help me with it because I did not have any help at home because my parents worked a lot," Robertson said.

Maiya Robertson and Zaravia Lewis are two of the one hundred students who attend the program.

" It's a great experience, positive energy," said Lewis.

" It's pretty awesome over here. I helped other students with their homework even if they had personal problems," said Robertson.

Robertson is pretty busy, and she better get ready because this summer, she will have more kids to lead.

" I am getting this house ready for the Jr. High kids for summer so they can have a bigger place to work in," said Collin Verschor.

Verschor is a college student. He and 15 others traveled from Northwestern College in Iowa for their Spring Break to help the nonprofit rehabilitate homes in the community, transforming them into youth centers.

"There is a place outside of school where these kids can come and just be kids. They do not have to worry about anything but their school work for that day," said Verschor, who is attending for the 5th time this year.

" We have set the objective to double the capacity of our program in the next 5 to 7 years," said Loren Carriere, Executive and Founder.

He says they purchased their first home for the 2024 school year and plan to double the size of their first-grade class.

"Then, every year, we will add grades and hope to reach full capacity, where we can have 200 students," said Carriere.

Carriere is passionate about this, as he sees each student as his own.

" They are loved so much and have so much potential," said Carriere.

The home that is being rehabilitated will be completed in the summer.

If you want to donate or get involved with Hope for Opelousas, visit their website here or call 337-942-7270.