Local Church and Residents Demand the Resignation of Chief Leblanc, but Some Disagree

Since the scandal involving Police Chief Graig Leblanc and how his recent surrender to authorities, people living in Opelousas are weighing in on whether he should resign or stay in office

"I think he lost the trust of the community; back in the day, when he was a patrolling officer, we weren't really into him, but now, with all this that has happened, we don't trust him," said Karen Comeaux

"I think he should stay in office because people should mind their own business; what a man does with his personal life shouldn't interfere with his job," said Kennerson.

Karen Comeaux, an Opelousas resident, says it's time for him to go.

"I think he needs to resign because I believe this is outrageous, and I don't think he should be the police chief. He is not leading by example, is what I am saying," said Comeaux

Gregory Kennerson, on the other hand, feels a bit different.

"I think he is doing a good job," said Kennerson

And that there are better things to worry about other than Leblanc's personal life

"His best interest is to protect and serve; I mean, we all make mistakes, and the people voted him in, so don't boot him out," said Kennerson

And other residents agree.

"I believe everyone has done wrong, and I believe we all have sinned said Monet Deblanc, another Opelousas resident.

We asked her if Chief Leblanc should resign.

"No, not at all; people forget we all make mistakes. He is an excellent Chief, always available to the public, and anytime I had a concern, the force helped out. I can't say nothing ugly against him," said Deblanc

But Comeaux says it is time for something fresh.

"I think we should get someone who knows the community and is willing to get to know us and where we come from and our struggles. Someone who knows what we have been through and the pains we are going through," said Comeaux.

Christ Church in Opelousas has also called for Chief Leblanc's resignation.

On their Facebook page, they release a post stating:

"The Elders and Pastors of Christ Church affirm the following statement:

We, as God's witnesses to the world, are required by God to call those in the public sphere to repentance and restoration in submission to his word and commands in all of life. Just as Nathan called out David for his adultery and murder, so are we called as God's people to speak truth to power.

Knowing that the Chief of Police for the City of Opelousas has recently, by his own admission, participated in an extra-marital affair, we are calling for his resignation,"

You can read the full post on their Facebook page here

Council members will have a committee meeting tomorrow at City Hall starting at 5:30, but we are unsure of what will be discussed at that meeting.

but it will be the first meeting since Chief Leblanc's surrender to authorities.

