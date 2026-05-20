Local Barbershop featured in new Opelousas Billboard Art Project

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Opelousas — A new public art display is now catching the attention of drivers along Interstate 49 while highlighting a familiar piece of Opelousas history.

The Opelousas Museum held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for its “Thinking Big” public art project, a yearlong billboard campaign showcasing photographs taken by Opelousas residents.

One of the featured images, taken by local photographer Florence Freeman, captures her husband, Joe Freeman, cutting a customer’s hair inside Joe Freeman’s Beauty and Barber Salon — a business that has served the community for more than 30 years.

Freeman said she submitted the photograph to honor the legacy of the longtime barbershop and preserve a moment of local culture for future generations.

“Then later, she called me and told me we were going on the billboard. I thought, ‘Oh my God, the billboard.’ I’m so proud of Opelousas. Opelousas is moving forward. We want to get our city moving. We have a beautiful city here in Opelousas, and this exhibit brought a lot of people together.”

The billboard is located along the east side of Interstate 49 between Judson Walsh Road and Creswell Lane and is visible to drivers traveling toward Opelousas. Freeman’s image will remain on display through the end of July before another featured photograph replaces it.

The “Thinking Big” project was created to showcase local talent while encouraging travelers to stop and explore Opelousas attractions, including the museum and surrounding businesses.

Museum leaders say the project highlights the beauty found in everyday moments while celebrating the people and culture that make Opelousas unique.

