Local Arts and Crafts Shop Celebrates Mardi Gras with Handmade Dolls

Eunice, LA- Located on Highway 190, one mile past the Walmart, you will find Cajun Girls Corner. Owned and operated by Kindy Devillier, she is the craftswoman behind all the Mardi Gras decor inside the shop. She is well known in the community for her one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras dolls and masks.

"Everyone around here likes to decorate for Mardi Gras," said Devillier.

Every year, she creates different dolls with unique personalities and styles.

"There is the doll that throws up in the toilet, the drunk doll, and there is one that stirs the gumbo pot," said Devillier.

They even have names; Devillier names them after French and Cajun names such as Tee-Nan, Thibodeaux, and Boudreaux.

"It's really fun making those. I love it," said Devillier.

Devillier discovered her talents eight years ago after following in her mother's footsteps. Her mother also owned a crafts shop years ago.

" I just started making costumes years ago and began with the masks for my family and friends. This is all how it got started," said Devillier.

For every Mardi Gras, she spends hours making each doll for customers who want to bring the carnival season alive. Customers near and far across the world also stop by to dive deep into the green, purple, and goal crafts.

Deviller says she makes around 300 hundred dolls during the season. She is now at 250 and could make 400 by the end of 2024.

"There is not that many rustic and authentic cajun decor you can find around town," said Devillier.

Her dolls are not just for show and tell but also to create memories.

Back in 2004, Devillier's former classmate and friend Heath Granger passed away. Granger's mom asked Devillier to make a doll this year in her son's honor.

"For his last Mardi Gras, he rode a bicycle, and his mom showed me the picture, and I re-created it, so it was really special that I got to that for her, and it brought back so many memories. I and my entire family knew him as well," said Devillier.

In addition to the dolls, Devillier also makes masks.

"I sell maybe 500 masks a year. It all keeps me busy," said Devillier.

Busy indeed, busy keeping the spark of a century-year-old tradition and memories alive.

"I enjoy doing it, and I love making people happy, and everyone around here loves Mardi Gras," said Devillier.

