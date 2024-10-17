Like Father, Like Son; Three generations calls Sunset Fire Department home

SUNSET — Dating back to 1937, the Sunset Fire Department has put out countless fires-- and responded to numerous calls, mostly volunteers getting it done over the years. For 87 years, the fire department has seen dozens of men come and go, but for one, John Bernard, fighting fires became more than a job-- it became a passion that spans over 60 years and is a part of 3 generations of putting out flames.

Traveling down Sunset lies the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department for John A Bernard; it's more than just a place of rescue; it's home.

"Time flies, but I wish I had another sixty years, but I am thankful," said Bernard Jr.

Since 1964, Bernard hasn't missed a beat.

"I am seventy-seven years old, and I ride motorcycles---and I am a volunteer firefighter," said Bernard.

Bernard is one of the oldest living volunteer firefighters in Sunset. Putting out fires has always been a part of life. His father, John A Bernard Sr., was one of the founding members of the fire department, dating back to 1937 when the fees to join were just $2.00.

"When I was a kid, I followed my father around--- it made me want to be a volunteer firefighter, also," said Bernard.

He is semi-retired today but still in charge of pumping water to trucks and training the younger generation of firefighters.

The guys coming in at 18 and 19; that is the future of our department," said Sunset Fire Chief Kevin Smith.

Not only is he passing the torch to younger firefighters, but he is also passing it to his son, Micheal J Bernard.

"When I was younger, I would always come around here with my grandfather and my dad," said Michael, MJ Bernard.

Micheal J Bernard is the third piece to the puzzle.

"He was the mascot here when he was a kid," said Bernard.

"I loved it so much. I am now a volunteer firefighter for Sunset and work for the Lafayette Fire Department," said Michael.

A love so deep, igniting a family tradition.

"Well, it's three generations so far, so I guess you could call it that," said Bernard.

At their heart, three generations are dedicating service to their community, saving lives, sharing stories, and inspiring a new generation of firefighters.

"He is the grandfather of our department," said Smith.

Although a man of fire, he remains one with a humble heart.

I know you are doing this story about me, but it's about all of us. Grand Coteau, Sunset, it's all about all these volunteers and all of the communities; we are a group of people that just all come together and work well," said Bernard.

