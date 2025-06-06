Leonville community gathers in prayer for 6-year-old Korbin after brutal Attack

LEONVILLE — With candles glowing and voices lifted in prayer, the Leonville community came together at the local boat launch Thursday evening to show love and support for 6-year-old Korbin, who remains hospitalized after being stabbed in the face, neck, and chest.

“Let us all be grateful that our Lord is here among us tonight and ready to receive our prayers for Korbin and for all of those that love him so dearly,” said event organizer Holly LeBlanc as the vigil began.

The group recited the Hail Mary in unison, their voices filled with hope and heartache.

Korbin, a student at Leonville Elementary, was allegedly attacked by his stepfather, Patrick Greene. The shocking incident has left the tight-knit community reeling.

“Emotionally, we're all kind of rocked by it because it's a very close-knit community—and this just doesn't happen here,” said LeBlanc.

Students, teachers, neighbors, and friends gathered to support Korbin with song, prayer, and heartfelt messages. Many expressed disbelief and heartbreak, but also hope.

“And nobody deserves to go through what he went through,” said Ally Guidry, a student at Leonville Elementary.

“Korbin, your school loves you,” LeBlanc said during the ceremony. “We look forward to seeing you on the playground, enjoying your friends, learning and growing, and doing all of the things you're supposed to be doing right now. We are praying so hard for you, and we will not stop until you're back here with us.”

“It feels wonderful because we're supporting him, and we want him to feel better... and we hope this never happens again,” added Penelope LeBlanc, another young student.

To close out the night, dozens of attendees signed a blue book dedicated to Korbin. Messages filled the pages — from “Hope you get better soon, Korbin” to “I love you.”

“He’s going to get back on his feet. He’s going to get better. I already know it,” said Laken Lalonte with a smile.

