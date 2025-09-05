Legend on the Sidelines: Eunice Coach Paul Trosclair chosen for hall of fame honor

ST. LANDRY PARISH — In Eunice, Friday night football is more than just a game—it’s part of the town’s DNA.

And for over 30 years, one man has helped shape that identity from the sidelines.

Coach Paul Trosclair has guided Eunice High to some of its greatest moments, including state championships that brought the city together.

“When we won that championship, it felt like the whole town came together,” Trosclair recalled about the team’s 2018 State Championship.

Though he retired, Eunice refused to let his name fade. Last year, the football field was officially renamed in his honor, with crowds cheering him on during community events and pep rallies.

Now, the recognition is reaching new heights. Trosclair has been selected for induction into the 2026 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Hall of Fame.

“I’m just lucky to be part of the Eunice community. I didn’t do any of this alone—my team, my staff, my family—this is our honor,” Trosclair said.

Coach André Vige, who took over as head coach, said Trosclair’s impact is still felt every day.

“He became a mentor, a best friend. Even now, players ask how Coach is doing—he’s family to this city,” Vige shared.

But away from the sidelines, Coach Trosclair is in the midst of a different fight. Toward the end of his career, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

He’s battled the disease for years with the same grit he always showed on the field—leaning on family, faith and the community he loves.

“I had to stay in Houston for treatment, but Eunice stood by me. I came back and kept coaching—because this place, these people, mean everything,” Trosclair said.

Coach Paul Trosclair’s legacy isn’t just written on a scoreboard—it’s written in the lives he’s touched and the hometown that keeps cheering him on.

Coach Trosclair’s Hall of Fame induction is scheduled for April 2026 in Baton Rouge.

