Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Le Bon Voisin receives 'Friday Night Live' donation

le bon voison.jpg
katc
le bon voison.jpg
FNL Donation- St. Landry
Posted

ST. LANDRY PARISH — In the heart of this small Acadiana town, one organization is redefining what it means to be a good neighbor.

Le Bon Voisin, which is French for “the good neighbor”, has spent the last eight years supporting Arnaudville residents through acts of service both big and small. The nonprofit provides essentials to nursing home residents who have no family, organizes activities for dementia patients and supplies food to the local pantry.

The group also distributes school supplies to children in need and hosts family-friendly events designed to bring the community together.

Le Bon Voisin leaders say their work is far from finished. The organization is planning new educational programs focused on wellness, learning and local pride all aimed at strengthening the community it has long served.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.