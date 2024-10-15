LDWF agents locate missing hunter

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents successfully rescued a missing hunter from the Thistlethwaite Wildlife Management Area (WMA) on Oct. 10 in St. Landry Parish.

LDWF Agents were notified about a missing person on October 9 around 11 a.m. According to an LDWF spokesperson, a 69-year-old went squirrel hunting on the Thistlethwaite WMA on the morning of October 8 and did not return.

LDWF agents immediately began searching the area and found the missing hunter’s vehicle on Peckham Road inside the WMA. Agents searched overnight and into the morning.

An LDWF agent on an all-terrain vehicle found the missing hunter walking on a trail around 11 a.m. on October 10. The agent gave the hunter some water and transported him by ATV back to his vehicle.

Acadian Ambulance transported the hunter to the Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte to be treated for non-life-threatening symptoms.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and their K9 unit also participated in the search.

