Lafayette architect notifies city council of tax credits, delaying demolition of historic Opelousas building

The historic building on Grolee Street has been the topic of discussion at Opelousas City Council since March. Lance Ned, the City's code enforcer, spoke to the council on several occasions, warning about the building conditions and implying it's not safe; however, historic preservationists and now several architects around Acadiana are saying the building is worth saving.

The deadline to demolish the historic building is once again put on hold after the last city council meeting on August 13th, when architects discussed tax credits with the city council.

"Why save our buildings? Why save our tangible heritage? Because it's a part of who we are, I told the council that if you tear these buildings down, you're tearing down the City's wealth. That's the wealth that was created by previous generations and left to us," said Stephen Ortego, architect and owner of SO Studios.

Ortego, also a historic preservation advocate, advised the council that the building could be a source of revenue in the future after learning that the Opelousas Downtown Development District has hired a firm to make parts of the downtown district a national historic district.

"And with that recognition will come federal and state funding through tax credits to encourage developers to rehabilitate all these historic structures," said Ortego.

"Some things have to be sacrificed to move forward," said Lance Ned, the City's code enforcer.

Ned continues to focus on the building's current conditions.

"In my professional opinion, I do not find the building structurally safe," said Ned.

However, with the last few council meetings going back and forth on whether or not to demolish the century-old building, Ned says he's starting to feel a bit optimistic.

"If they could save it, I am all for that," said Ned.

Ortego says that the building, possibly eligible for tax credits, could provide the City with abundant economic opportunities.

"And so they can be a catalyst and set an example by reaching out to developers and investors, to be able to come and rehabilitate this building and put it back into commerce," said Ortego.