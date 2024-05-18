Krotz Springs residents left without a home after storm tears roof off apartment

Krotz Springs, LA- The town of Krotz Springs was left in ruins after Thursday's night storms.

"The wind picked up, and next thing you know, my friend said funnel cloud is forming in the park, and like a split second later, everything got torn apart," said Christopher Circello, a Krotz Springs resident.

A quiet night quickly turned active for Christopher and those living in an apartment complex.

The morning light unveiled the aftermath of destruction.

" I am speechless and distraught," said Circello.

Trees were uprooted, crashing through homes, including Councilwoman Cynthia Stelly's home.

Downed power lines, transformers dislodged from the poles, but the worst, for Christoper was his apartment.

"The whole roof got torn off the back of our apartment," said Circello.

Circello and his family are now without a home, but they are not the only ones reeling from Mother Nature's wrath.

"I have a cousin who lived downstairs, who was in the middle of all this, with a newborn baby with water leaking straight into his apartment," said Circello.

A woman was inside her home when a tree crashed, prompting Circello to check on her during the storm.

" I just started banging as hard as I could on her door to make sure she was alive," said Circello.

Thankfully, she is alive and is not injured.

Crews contracted by the Parish wasted no time, putting boots on the ground and removing trees and debris.

" I haven't seen anything like this even during hurricane season; this is the worst I have seen during my time as Mayor," said Carroll Synder.

"My son is one and a half and doesn't even know daddy has no home. It was a disaster for all of us, and all we can do is stay strong and come together to rebuild," said Circello.

The Parish has sent out crews to start the clean-up process and is looking into getting additional resources to clean the hardest-hit areas.