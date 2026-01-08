Juvenile justice district weighs proposal for new detention facility north of I-10

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Elected officials from across St. Landry Parish packed the Indian Hills Country Club Wednesday morning, asking questions and weighing options about a proposed juvenile facility that could soon be placed before voters.

The meeting focused on plans for a new center that would house kids ages 10 to 17. According to organizers, the goal is rehabilitation — not just detention.

Plans show the facility would include classrooms, counseling space, and vocational training workshops designed to give young people structure and skills while in custody. The opportunity to earn a GED will also be given.

While not formally advocating for the project, Judge Charles Cravins said juvenile crime and housing options remain a concern in the parish.

“And there are issues on how to house these juveniles,” Cravins said. “Most of the time, we send them home — and that’s where they get in trouble.”

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said the proposed facility would offer education and training aimed at helping kids succeed long-term.

“While they are incarcerated in a facility like the one we are trying to build, they’ll get schooling, training — everything necessary to become taxpaying citizens and become better people,” Bellard said.

When asked who would oversee the facility, Bellard said it would fall under the Acadiana Regional Juvenile Justice District.

The district was created by the state in 2023 and includes judges, sheriffs, and leaders from nine parishes: Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion, and St. Landry.

If approved, the facility would span about 30,000 square feet and be built on 12 acres of land north of Interstate 10.

While supporters say the center would fill a critical gap in juvenile services, not everyone agrees.

“This is an attack — a flat-out attack on our children,” said Shauna Sias, an anti-bullying expert and advocate.

Sias believes efforts should focus on prevention within schools rather than detention centers.

“Education isn’t just a book and a test,” she said. “It’s extracurricular activities, It’s mental health. That’s where the work needs to happen.”

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard acknowledged that not everyone supports the proposal.

“To some degree, I agree with them — we do need to do better with our school system,” Bellard said. “If there’s a tax to help schools, that’s important. But we also have to face the reality of the system we have right now. Too often, juveniles are placed in jail cells and, frankly, they’re forgotten.”

Bellard said without a dedicated environment focused on education and rehabilitation, many young offenders leave the system only to end up back in trouble.

“If we don’t put these kids in a place where they can learn, do better, and know better, they’re released from a traditional jail setting and wind up right back where they started,” he said.

If the project moves forward, voters would decide its future through a proposed one-cent sales tax expected to fund construction of the facility.

The one cent sales tax would generate about $81 million dollars. After than another quarter cent sales tax would before a ballot to generate around 20 million to run and operate the facility.

If you want to learn more about this project you can read the information below provided by the Acadiana Juvenile Justice District:

