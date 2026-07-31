JS Clark Leadership Academy opens new campus in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. — JS Clark Leadership Academy moved into a new facility Friday, marking what CEO Dr. Tiffanie Lewis called the culmination of a long journey for the school and the surrounding community.

"I think we waited long. The journey's been long. The history is certainly long," Lewis said. "To get here, and this is a culmination of all the hopes, dreams, faith, belief in this building. And I tell anybody, this building is a faith of not only my testament, but a testament to the community that all things are possible."

Designed to mirror a college environment

Lewis said her vision for the school is for it to look and feel like a college institution, serving as preparation for students' next phase of life.

"In order for them to be successful, they have to feel that environment before they jump off and go into post-secondary or career," she said.

The new building is designed to accommodate 740 students and is equipped with large classrooms, a kitchen, and a chemistry lab — a first for the school.

A message for students

Lewis said she hopes students will use the new facility as motivation to pursue their goals regardless of their background.

"It doesn't matter what your zip code is. It doesn't matter what neighborhood you live in. You can achieve whatever it is that you are supposed to and destined to do," she said.

Lewis said she hopes the new school will also serve as a step toward revitalization of the west end of Opelousas.

"So it's the seed being planted and watered right here in this ground for their future success as leaders — not only in our community, not only in St. Landry, not only in this state, but nationwide," she said.