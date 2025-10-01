J.S. Clark Leadership Academy celebrates topping-off ceremony for new campus

ST. LANDRY PARISH — J.S. Clark Leadership Academy is one step closer to moving into its new home.

Students, staff, alumni, and community members gathered in Opelousas to sign the final beam of the school’s new 54,000-square-foot campus. The topping-off ceremony marks a major milestone in a project more than 13 years in the making.

Once complete, the state-of-the-art facility will feature a gym, modern classrooms, science and art labs, a cafeteria, and a spacious lobby.

“This means the world to me,” said Tiffanie Lewis, CEO and founder of JS Clark Leadership Academy. “It’s an opportunity for our students and the community to have the school they deserve.”

Students also shared their excitement about the school’s future. Sophomore Marion Leday described the project as a new chapter for the JS Clark family. “It feels good, being here since 5th grade. It’s going to change the scenery and bring students together as a whole.”

Local leaders, including Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor and State Senator Gerald Boudreaux, attended the ceremony and praised the project as an investment in both the school and the future of Opelousas.

School leaders say construction is progressing, and once finished, the new campus will stand as a symbol of growth, opportunity, and community pride.

The school is set to open sometime next year.

