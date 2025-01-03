Indian Hills Country Club to Transform into Sports Complex

The Indian Hills Country Club, a long-standing facility in St. Landry Parish, has recently entered a new chapter after the parish government purchased it.

The property is set to transform into a state-of-the-art sports complex that leaders hope will benefit the community.

Over the weekend, Parish President Jessie Bellard made the decision to change the locks on the facility in preparation for upcoming construction efforts. However, this action unintentionally created a conflict.

Pastor Kearney Thomas had hoped to hold a final service in the building, a plan that Bellard was initially unaware of.

When informed, Bellard expressed understanding and a willingness to accommodate the pastor and the community for this important moment of closure.

“It’s not about what I want or what Pastor Kearney wants,” said Bellard. “It’s about the people. And we want to make sure they get the closure they deserve.”

The planned sports complex is expected to be a vital asset for St. Landry Parish. Bellard envisions the facility as a hub for state tournaments and other sporting events, a move that will not only provide much-needed recreational opportunities for the area’s youth but also serve as an economic boon for the community.

“It’s about the kids. We want them to have fun. The state called us and wants us to host events, so why not here? We want to add to what they are building in Opelousas."