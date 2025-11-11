In Port Barre, a church and high school are teaming up to make sure no family goes hungry

PORT BARRE — In the small town of Port Barre, kindness is making its rounds. A local grocery store, high school, and church have teamed up to help feed families struggling to make ends meet.

First Baptist Church of Port Barre is leading the effort, partnering with Port Barre High School and Bourque’s Supermarket to collect nonperishable food items and donations for a community-wide food drive.

Store owner Shannon Bourque says giving back has always been a part of his family’s values.

“My grandfather always told me, if you can help out, son, help out — so I’m always trying to help out,” Bourque said. Teachers at Port Barre High are encouraging students to donate canned goods, rice, and noodles — anything that can make a difference. Senior Allie Arnaud says she plans to give every day until the drive ends.

“We all have one life to live, and we should live it by being kind to one another,” she said. Students from the school’s JAG program (Jobs for America’s Graduates) are also joining in, helping organize and collect food items from classrooms across campus.

Teacher Michelle LaGrange says the need has never been greater.

“A lot of people are struggling right now, and I’ve been in a position where I didn’t have help,” she said. “This is our way of giving back.” Donations have already started pouring in — including several cash gifts made while KATC was filming the story.

Principal Nick Macintosh says the community’s generosity has been overwhelming.

“It’s heartwarming to see people who genuinely care about others — even people they don’t know,” he said. The food drive comes as some families face challenges affording groceries, especially amid uncertainty over future federal food assistance funding.

If you’d like to help, donations can be dropped off at Port Barre High School or Bourque’s Supermarket, or by contacting First Baptist Church of Port Barre for more information. The food drive will also cash donations.

