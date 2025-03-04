Imperial Mardi Gras Parade Brings Opelousas Together in Celebration

ST. LANDRY PARISH — With the theme "There's No Place Like Home," the Imperial Mardi Gras Parade rolled through Opelousas Tuesday, celebrating local pride and Mardi Gras spirit. The parade brought neighbors together, creating a truly unforgettable community celebration.

Adaline Pitre, a parade attendee, captured the festive spirit despite less-than-ideal weather conditions. "A lot of people and a lot of beads, it was windy and rainy, but we had fun," she shared.

Bonnie Bourque, a longtime parade-goer, expressed her preference for Opelousas's Mardi Gras celebrations. "I've been to Lafayette, I've been to Eunice, they're all good, but of course, I prefer Opelousas," she said.

Bourque, who was fully decked out in a Mardi Gras costume, explained that the parade is a tradition that brings people together year after year. She added that her costume held a special, personal meaning. "My husband and I had it made a couple of years ago, he's passed, but I wore it today in honor of him. So yeah, we love Mardi Gras. We're troopers, we're always gonna be here. We love Mardi Gras, and Opelousas was great today," she said.

KATC PHOTO Bonnie Bourque's Costume

Olivia Hundley also enjoys the fashion aspect of Mardi Gras, but emphasized that it’s the time spent with family that makes the season truly special. "It's very fun because every year you can make new pants, new clothes, you can catch new things, and it's very exciting with your family," she said. Kade Savage, another parade attendee, shared how the event unites people for a common cause. "You can't ask for much more, look at the people out here, we out here supporting and we do it for the kids and the city, that's all we can ask for," he said.

The parade kicked off at the intersection of Landry and Academy Streets and rolled west, featuring colorful floats, high school bands, and participants tossing beads and trinkets to the crowd. Noah Fernandez, a parade-goer, says he had a successful day, catching fun items. "I was able to catch two swords and a lot of other stuff," he said. Bonnie Bourque noted that it’s not just about the parade itself, but the chance to show love to the Opelousas community that made the experience so meaningful. "We were all together with the community, we loved it, and it was an awesome parade," she said.

As the festivities continued, many attendees expressed their happiness at being able to enjoy Mardi Gras surrounded by their community. “Folks out here tell me they’re just happy to enjoy the Mardi Gras festivities surrounded by their community,” said Bourque.